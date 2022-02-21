Whittier Trust Announces Retirement of Julie Nesbitt, Promotion of Pegine Grayson

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / Whittier Trust company announces the retirement of Julie Nesbitt. Julie will retire on March 31, 2022 after 12 years of extraordinary service and dedication as Director of Philanthropic Services.

Pegine Grayson, Senior Vice President, has been promoted to Director of Philanthropic Services. She will continue working closely with Julie until Julie's retirement.

"Julie oversaw the growth of the Philanthropy team and the company. She has been an outstanding leader for a dozen years of service and a true inspiration for all of us. Her contributions were integral to our success and continuity." - David Dahl, Whittier Trust President & CEO

Pegine has assumed the helm of Whittier Trust's Philanthropic Services department, where she will lead an outstanding team of philanthropic professionals and continue providing philanthropic advisement to our clients and customized management services for their foundations and donor-advised funds. Pegine and her team advise clients on issues such as formalizing their philanthropy, strategic grantmaking and involving the next generation in charitable giving. They also provide turn-key, comprehensive foundation and DAF management services, shouldering all the administrative responsibilities, so clients can simply experience the joy of giving and the positive impact it has on their families.

"Pegine was one of Julie's first hires, joining the company in August 2010. Pegine has been an exemplary employee for Whittier Trust, expanding our network, attracting new clients, and mentoring our staff. We're sad to see Julie go, but we know the Philanthropy department is in excellent hands with Pegine." - David Dahl, President & CEO of Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

