Wolters Kluwer named double winner in Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Awards with CCH Tagetik expert solution

CCH Tagetik expert solution shines among top vendors identified in Wisdom of Crowds series as winner in "Financial Consolidation, Close Management and Reporting," and "Sales Performance Management" categories

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, has been named as winner in two categories of the annual Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Awards: "Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting" and "Sales Performance Management".

Dresner chose the award winners from among the top-ranked vendors from its 12 themed market reports in the Wisdom of Crowds series. Wisdom of Crowds is an annual objective source of industry research which uses an exhaustive 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system to compare current vendor performance in planning and related technology and services. In its first year of coverage in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study report, CCH Tagetik rated as Best in Class for Value and Overall Leadership in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility.

"We are already identified as a top-ranked vendor to be included in the Wisdom of Crowds series in the first place, so to be a winner in two major innovation categories of these prestigious annual Dresner awards is a 'best-of-the-best' accolade," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "Through these Awards and its highly-regarded reports series, Dresner shines a light on how peers leverage and invest in planning and related technologies. Being a double winner affirms the support we give our global customer base with end-to-end comprehensive solutions that enable them to accelerate, automate and to go beyond in times of fast-paced change."

CCH Tagetik provides expert solutions to manage global requirements across all industries by unifying and streamlining financial close & consolidation, integrated business planning, and regulatory compliance processes. It collaborates with customers and partners with agility to support the quick management and consolidation of complex organization structures, and embraces automation for tasks such as intercompany eliminations, currency conversions and journal entries. CCH Tagetik's strong data management and governance capabilities are powered by the Analytic Information Hub, a single trusted source of information which centralizes all granular financial and non-financial data to enable integrated reporting and a faster close.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin

CCH Tagetik

+1 339 229 2447 office

Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg