Montag, 21.02.2022
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
WKN: A3KN7N ISIN: SE0015810759 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
18.02.22
09:22 Uhr
101,50 Euro
+0,20
+0,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of issuer name: SGL Transgroup International A/S changes name to SGL International A/S (86/22)

As of February 22, 2022, the following bond loans issued by SGL Transgroup
International A/S will therefore change issuer to SGL International A/S. Full
names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name: SGL International A/S   
Full name:    SGL TG Int AS Bond due 2024
Short name:    SGL 001          
Trading code:   SGL_001          
ISIN:       SE0013101219        
Full name:    SGL TRANSGROUP 2025 Bonds 
Short name:    SCANB 2025 BONDS      
Trading code:   SCANB_2025_BONDS      
ISIN:       SE0015810759        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
