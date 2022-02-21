Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of issuer name: SGL Transgroup International A/S changes name to SGL International A/S (86/22)

As of February 22, 2022, the following bond loans issued by SGL Transgroup International A/S will therefore change issuer to SGL International A/S. Full names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: SGL International A/S Full name: SGL TG Int AS Bond due 2024 Short name: SGL 001 Trading code: SGL_001 ISIN: SE0013101219 Full name: SGL TRANSGROUP 2025 Bonds Short name: SCANB 2025 BONDS Trading code: SCANB_2025_BONDS ISIN: SE0015810759 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB