Arkema (Paris:AKE) is expanding its offer of engineering adhesives with the planned acquisition of Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials (PMP), specialized in hot-melt adhesives for the consumer electronics market. This project is in line with Bostik's strategy to build a strong position in the attractive engineering adhesives market and to accelerate its development in the fast-growing electronics market, especially in Asia.

Arkema is announcing the planned acquisition of Chinese company PMP (Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials), which specialises in reactive hot-melt polyurethane (HMPUR) adhesives and generates over €1 million in annual sales. These adhesives are mainly dedicated to the consumer electronics market and are used in the bonding of mobile phones, tablets, laptops and connected objects.

Thanks to its expertise in formulating innovative solutions and its recognized know-how in processes and R&D, PMP has developed solid positions in the very demanding and high-added-value consumer electronics market. With this acquisition, Bostik will strengthen its portfolio of technologies in engineering adhesives, where the Group already has a robust know-how in cyanoacrylate, MMA and UV technologies, developed notably through the acquisitions of Afinitica, Nitta and AEC Polymers.

Thanks to strong technological and commercial complementarities, this bolt-on acquisition offers many development synergies, and will contribute to substantially accelerating Bostik's expansion in the fast-growing consumer electronics market in Asia.

This operation is scheduled to close in Q1 2022.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 82% of Group sales in 2020, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide.

