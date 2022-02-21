Self-Healing Concrete Market Size to Reach USD 562.97 Billion in 2030 | Rising Investment in Large Scale Infrastructure Projects is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-healing concrete market size was USD 34.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investment in large-scale infrastructure projects and increasing cooperation among countries to invest in infrastructure projects for long term benefits are major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Drivers:

Rising investment in large-scale infrastructure projects is a significant factor boosting global demand for self-healing concrete. Various countries are cooperating and investing in infrastructure projects for long term benefits and this is a key factor contributing to revenue growth of the global self-healing concrete market. Rising investment in large-scale infrastructure projects and smart cities is a significant factor boosting revenue growth of the global self-healing concrete market currently. Increasing opportunities in developing countries and improving ease of doing business, is resulting in large enterprises making a considerable investment in offshore infrastructure projects.

This is expected to lead to rise in demand for self-healing concrete for numerous civil infrastructure projects, with the objective being to leverage the potential of advanced construction materials and extended life-span of such constructions resulting in sustainability and lower maintenance and repair costs in future.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/935

Restraints:

High cost of self-healing concrete is a key factor restraining deployment and growth of the global self-healing concrete market. In addition, performance of bacteria might get affected under different atmospheric conditions and thereby affect the strength and self-healing properties of the concrete, which is another factor expected to restrain growth of the market to some extent.

Growth Projections:

The global self-healing concrete market is expected to register a CAGR of 36.8% over the forecast period, and revenue is projected to increase from USD 34.10 Billion in 2021 to USD 562.97 Billion in 2030. Rising investment in large-scale infrastructure projects and increasing cooperation among governments of various countries to invest in infrastructure projects for long term objectives are factors driving market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to downsizing of various businesses, thereby limiting growth of the self-healing concrete market. Extended lockdowns and restrained movement significantly impacted construction activities as resources were directed toward containing the pandemic, but this market is expected to gain traction gradually owing to resumption of construction activities in the near future.

Looking for Discount on Self-Healing Concrete market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/935

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increasing cooperation among governments of various countries to invest in infrastructure projects for long term is expected to play a major role in driving revenue growth of the market. Large construction companies are making significant investments in long term civil infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries. This will lead to rise in demand for sustainable construction materials such as self-healing concrete, and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

Geographical Outlook:

North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing government investment in infrastructure projects and rising demand for durable and sustainable infrastructure is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report are Green-Basilisk BV, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis, Fescon Oy., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Oscrete Construction Products, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

In December 2021 , GCP Applied Technologies Inc. agreed to be acquired by French counterpart Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. for USD 32 a share in a deal that valued the company at about USD 2.30 Billion . Saint-Gobain is one of the leading construction chemical companies globally, expects post-merger total sales of more than USD 4.51 Billion .

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Self-Healing Concrete Market Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/self-healing-concrete-market

Emergen Research has segmented global self-healing concrete market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019-2030)

Abiotic



a. Sodium Silicate Based





b. Others



Biotic



a. Bacteria Based





b. Fungus Based

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019-2030)

Intrinsic



Capsule Based



Vascular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019-2030)

Residential



Industrial



Commercial



Civil Infrastructure

Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/935

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019-2030)

North America



a. US





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. France





c. UK





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Benelux





g. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Turkey





e. Rest of MEA

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research in Manufacturing & Construction Industry Segment:

Green Construction Market By Product (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Solar Products, Building Systems, Others), By Application (Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027.

Construction Equipment Rental Market By Equipment Type (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Road Building, Concrete), By Product Type (Excavators, Cranes, Backhoes, Crawler Dozers, Concrete Pumps), By Application (Rea-Estate, Commercial Estate, Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure, Others), and By Region.

Cold Storage Construction Market By Application (Biopharmaceutical products, Perishable food), By Storage Type (Bulk stores, Production stores), By Cold Storage Warehouse Type (Refrigerated containers), and By Region, Forecast to 2027.

Structured Cabling Market By Solution (Service, Product, Software), By Cable Type (Category 6, Category 5E, Category 6A, Others), By End-Use (IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial, Others) and By Region.

Insulating Glass Window Market By Sealant Type (Polysulfide, Hot-melt Butyl, Polyurethane, Silicone), By Spacer Type (Aluminum Box, Stainless Steel Box, Non-metal spacers), By End-use (Commercial, Residential), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Long Steel Market By Production Process (Electric Arc Furnace, Basic Oxygen Furnace), By Product Type (Wire Rod, Rebar, Rail, Merchant Bar), By Application (Industrial, Construction, Railways), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Construction Market By Type (Building Construction, Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning and Development), By Building (Residential Building, Non-Residential Building), By Construction Machinery, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Smart Buildings Market Size, Share, Trends, By Automation Type (Building Management System (BMS), Lightning Control System, Others), By Service Type, By Building Type, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on Self-Healing Concrete @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-self-healing-concrete-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg