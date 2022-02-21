Anzeige
Montag, 21.02.2022
PR Newswire
21.02.2022 | 17:52
51 Leser
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 21

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 31 January 2022 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeSixOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value4.3%5.7%12.9%33.4%64.4%62.1%
Share price9.2%11.7%25.0%48.7%80.5%62.2%
Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:108.41p
Net asset value cum income1:109.71p
Share price:110.00p
Premium to NAV (cum income):0.3%
Net yield:3.7%
Gearing - cum income:4.7%
Total assets:£129.9m
Ordinary shares in issue2:118,393,357
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):0-20%
Ongoing charges3:1.21%
1 Includes net revenue of 1.30p.
2 Excluding 572,643 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding any interest costs and excluding taxation for the year ended 30 November 2021.
Sector Overview
Mining41.8%
Traditional Energy37.7%
Energy Transition21.7%
Net Current Liabilities-1.2%
-----
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis% Total Assets^Country Analysis% Total Assets^
Mining:
Diversified25.0Global52.5
Copper4.3USA18.3
Industrial Minerals3.3Canada13.0
Steel3.2Latin America8.2
Gold2.4Australia3.2
Diamonds1.1Germany2.0
Iron1.0Russia1.4
Nickel0.8South Africa0.7
Platinum0.7India0.7
Subtotal Mining:41.8Ireland0.6
France0.6
Net Current Liabilities-1.2
Traditional Energy:-----
E&P17.5100.00
Integrated14.2=====
Refining & Marketing3.2
Distribution2.4
Oil Services0.4
Subtotal Traditional Energy:37.7

Energy Transition:
Energy Efficiency9.3
Electrification6.5
Renewables3.7
Transport2.2
Subtotal Energy Transition:21.7
Net Current Liabilities-1.2
----
100.0
=====
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 3.4% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
CompanyRegion of Risk
% Total Assets
ValeLatin America
Equity5.3
Bond2.2
GlencoreGlobal6.9
ChevronGlobal5.1
BHPGlobal4.0
First Quantum MineralsGlobal
Equity2.4
Bond1.2
Anglo AmericanGlobal3.4
ConocoPhillipsGlobal3.2
Canadian Natural ResourcesCanada2.7
TotalEnergies Global2.6
EOG ResourcesUSA2.4
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by 4.3% during the month of January (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).

Global stock markets fell in January as investors reacted to the potential for US interest rates to rise through 2022 following stronger inflation data and hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve. Additionally, geopolitical tensions added to uncertainty given a build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Western powers sought to deter Russia from an invasion through heavy retaliatory sanctions. These factors contributed to a market rotation away from higher valued 'growth' stocks in favour of 'value' stocks. US President Biden's Build Back Better Bill continued to stall in the senate but there was increased optimism that key parts of it would eventually pass separately. For reference, the MSCI AC World Index fell by 5.0%.

The mining sector held up better than broader equity markets in January. Encouragingly, economic activity in China showed continued signs of improvement, with December steel production data (released in January) up by 24.4% month-on-month. This contributed to the iron ore (62% fe.) price rising by 20.8% despite the physical market remaining relatively weak. Performance across the other mined commodities was mixed with aluminium, nickel and palladium prices rising by 8.7%, 9.4% and 23.9% respectively but copper and gold prices down by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.

Traditional energy equities recorded a positive start to the year, driven by a tightness in supply in the physical market, increased inflation expectations and with rising tensions in Europe between Russia and Ukraine. Western powers sought to deter Russia from an invasion through heavy retaliatory sanctions. Natural gas prices remained volatile again with prices in the US increasing to $4.87mmbtu. The Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) rose by 19.6% and 17.2%, on the tighter market, ending the month at $92/bbl and $88/bbl respectively.

Within the energy transition theme, in a revision to the EU Taxonomy, the European Commission added nuclear and natural gas to be counted as green energy if they met certain criteria. In California, a change to terms for rooftop solar was proposed as part of Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0. This would reduce payments by utility companies to rooftop solar owners and included a monthly grid access charge. However, following month end it was announced that the proposal would be delayed. 2021 saw record global renewable power installations, with forecasts for installations in 2022 to accelerate further. Within clean transportation, global Electric Vehicle (EV) sales exceeded 6.5million vehicles, up from 3.2million in 2020, as EV adoption accelerates.

21 February 2022
ENDS
Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/beri on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
© 2022 PR Newswire
