Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 14 to February 18, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
14.02.2022
338,259
51.5544
17,438,751.97
XPAR
14.02.2022
135,000
51.5192
6,955,095.51
CEUX
14.02.2022
35,000
51.5141
1,802,992.63
TQEX
14.02.2022
35,000
51.5188
1,803,158.74
AQEU
15.02.2022
378,938
51.0023
19,326,723.58
XPAR
15.02.2022
120,000
50.9948
6,119,371.32
CEUX
15.02.2022
25,000
51.0827
1,277,066.93
TQEX
15.02.2022
25,000
51.0726
1,276,814.18
AQEU
16.02.2022
362,258
51.1831
18,541,484.18
XPAR
16.02.2022
115,000
51.1783
5,885,498.87
CEUX
16.02.2022
31,000
51.1783
1,586,527.77
TQEX
16.02.2022
31,000
51.1760
1,586,457.09
AQEU
17.02.2022
561,519
50.7551
28,499,961.98
XPAR
17.02.2022
CEUX
17.02.2022
TQEX
17.02.2022
AQEU
18.02.2022
363,311
50.6210
18,391,161.77
XPAR
18.02.2022
120,000
50.6134
6,073,603.80
CEUX
18.02.2022
30,000
50.5830
1,517,488.59
TQEX
18.02.2022
30,000
50.5907
1,517,719.74
AQEU
Total
2,736,285
51.0180
139,599,878.61
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005318/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com