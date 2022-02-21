Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 14 to February 18, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 14.02.2022 338,259 51.5544 17,438,751.97 XPAR 14.02.2022 135,000 51.5192 6,955,095.51 CEUX 14.02.2022 35,000 51.5141 1,802,992.63 TQEX 14.02.2022 35,000 51.5188 1,803,158.74 AQEU 15.02.2022 378,938 51.0023 19,326,723.58 XPAR 15.02.2022 120,000 50.9948 6,119,371.32 CEUX 15.02.2022 25,000 51.0827 1,277,066.93 TQEX 15.02.2022 25,000 51.0726 1,276,814.18 AQEU 16.02.2022 362,258 51.1831 18,541,484.18 XPAR 16.02.2022 115,000 51.1783 5,885,498.87 CEUX 16.02.2022 31,000 51.1783 1,586,527.77 TQEX 16.02.2022 31,000 51.1760 1,586,457.09 AQEU 17.02.2022 561,519 50.7551 28,499,961.98 XPAR 17.02.2022 CEUX 17.02.2022 TQEX 17.02.2022 AQEU 18.02.2022 363,311 50.6210 18,391,161.77 XPAR 18.02.2022 120,000 50.6134 6,073,603.80 CEUX 18.02.2022 30,000 50.5830 1,517,488.59 TQEX 18.02.2022 30,000 50.5907 1,517,719.74 AQEU Total 2,736,285 51.0180 139,599,878.61

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

