Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.02.2022 | 18:04
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 21

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 January 2022. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at31 January 2022 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value0.6%3.1%10.4%26.6%44.6%55.9%
Share price-2.8%0.6%9.9%25.9%33.7%50.1%
Russell 1000 Value Index-1.4%2.3%7.4%26.3%44.7%54.4%

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:209.98p
Net asset value - cum income:210.56p
Share price:197.50p
Discount to cum income NAV:6.2%
Net yield1:4.1%
Total assets including current year revenue:£168.9m
Gearing:2.9%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.1%

1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 23 March 2021, 5 May 2021, 5 August 2021 and 3 November 2021 for the year ended 30 October 2021,and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 January 2022.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2021.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials24.7
Health Care17.2
Information Technology13.8
Consumer Discretionary10.5
Communication Services6.2
Energy6.0
Utilities5.7
Materials5.6
Industrials5.3
Consumer Staples4.6
Real Estate0.9
Net Current Liabilities-0.5
----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States82.2
Japan4.6
United Kingdom4.4
France2.6
Canada2.4
Australia1.4
Switzerland1.4
Germany1.0
Denmark0.5
Net Current Liabilities-0.5
-----
100.0
=====

Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Cisco SystemsUnited States3.5
Wells FargoUnited States3.1
AstraZenecaUnited Kingdom3.1
ComericaUnited States3.0
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States2.9
Verizon CommunicationsUnited States2.8
KomatsuJapan2.7
American InternationalUnited States2.6
Dentsply SironaUnited States2.6
CitigroupUnited States2.6

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 January 2022, the Company's NAV increased by 0.6% and the share price decreased by -2.8% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -1.4% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection decisions in the financials sector. Specifically, an overweight exposure to banks, in addition to stock selection within capital markets, helped relative returns. Investment decisions within industrials boosted relative results, mainly due to stock selection within the machinery industry. Other contributors during the period included stock selection within the communication services sector.

The largest detractor from relative performance was allocation decisions in the consumer discretionary sector. Specifically, investment decisions in automobiles and multiline retail dampened relative results. Our stock selection in consumer staples also hurt relative returns. In energy, our underweight allocation to the energy equipment and services industry proved costly. Other modest detractors during the period included allocation decisions within the materials sector.

Transactions

Notable new purchases in the portfolio during the month included Dentsply Sirona and JP Morgan Chase. Conversely, the Company exited its positions in Zimmer Biomet and Consolidated Edison and trimmed its positions in Novo Nordisk, Comerica and Lamb Weston.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the consumer discretionary, information technology and financials sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and consumer staples sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

21 February 2022

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.