Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2021



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at https://www.nordea.com/en/investors/finnish-subsidiary-reports. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release.



The Annual Report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp. The financial statements of Nordea Bank Abp comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and give the best overview of the Group.



Summary of the year 2021: The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 88.1m

Net interest income totalled EUR 262.6m

Total operating income was EUR 276.2m

Total operating expenses were EUR 147.9m, of which 93% for intra-group services. The transfer pricing method applied to the intra-group services has been updated, entailing pricing adjustments which increase the expenses in Nordea Mortgage Bank.

Net loan losses totalled EUR 40.2m. The IFRS 9 model was updated with more conservative loss data assumption.

Loans to the public amounted to EUR 30,903.4m

Debt securities in issue amounted to EUR 21,479.2m

The size of the cover pool was EUR 23,644.1m and overcollateralization 13.3%. Summary of the key figures Change 2021 2020 % Net interest income, EURm 262.6 235.6 11 Total operating income, EURm 276.2 226.1 22 Total operating expenses, EURm -147.9 -66.1 124 Profit before loan losses, EURm 128.3 160.0 -20 Net loan losses, EURm -40.2 -15.4 161 Operating profit, EURm 88.1 144.6 -39 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 13.0 5.4 141 Return on equity, % 5.7 9.9 -42 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 31.3 23.1 38 Total capital ratio, % 31.9 27.4 16 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 13 12 8

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's half-year report will be published 18 July 2022.





Helsinki, 21 February 2022



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors



For more information:

Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer, + 358 40 545 3859

Heikki Jousi, Chief Financial Officer, + 358 40 516 2971





Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Annual Report 2021

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Corporate Governance Report 2021

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Alternative Performance Measures 2021

