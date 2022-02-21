DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
21.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Energy PLC
|60 Gracechurch street
|EC3V 0HR London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)2077863555
|E-mail:
|hello@admenergyplc.com
|Internet:
|www.admenergyplc.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFDXW97
|WKN:
|A2PLC1
|Listed:
|London
|EQS News ID:
|1284975
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1284975 21.02.2022