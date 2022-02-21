- (PLX AI) - BioNTech and Medigene Announce Global Collaboration to Advance T Cell Receptor Immunotherapies Against Cancer.
- • The initial term of the collaboration is three years
- • Medigene will contribute its TCR discovery platform for the development of TCRs against multiple solid tumor targets nominated by BioNTech
- • BioNTech will acquire Medigene's next generation preclinical TCR program, which combines TCR-4 of Medigene's MDG10XX program targeting PRAME with Medigene's proprietary PD1-41BB switch receptor technology
- • BioNTech will also obtain the exclusive option to acquire additional existing TCRs in Medigene's discovery pipeline and will receive licenses to the company's PD1-41BB switch receptor and precision pairing library
- • Medigene will receive EUR 26 million upfront, as well as research funding for the period of the collaboration
