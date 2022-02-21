Aztec Minerals: Exploration Update on Cervantes and Tombstone - More Drilling in 2022
|19:35
|Aztec Minerals Hits 88.41 Metres Of 1.1 g/t Gold In First Drill Hole At Cervantes
|Aztec Minerals Corp: Aztec Minerals drills 88.4 m of 1.1 g/t Au at Cervantes
|Joint Venture zwischen Aztec Minerals und Kootenay durchteuft in erstem Bohrloch des Phase-II-RC-Bohrprogramms auf dem Projekt Cervantes in Sonora (Mexiko) eine breite Zone mit hochgradiger Goldmineralisierung, einschließlich 1,1 g/t Au auf ...
- 16. Februar
2022 - Aztec Minerals
Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/aztec-minerals-corp/) gibt bekannt, dass das...
|Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec - Kootenay JV Intersects Broad, High-Grade Gold Mineralized Zone in First Hole of Phase 2 RC Drill Program at the Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico; Including 1.1 gpt Au over 88.4 metres
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces it has intersected a broad, high grade, gold mineralized zone in the first RC drill hole at the...
|AZTEC MINERALS CORP
|0,192
|-3,76 %