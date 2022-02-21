- (PLX AI) - Bonheur says Fred. Olsen Windcarrier IPO put on hold.
- • During the book building the market conditions for IPOs have been severely impacted, not at least by geopolitical tensions, Bonheur said
- • Will consider resuming an IPO process given i.a. improved conditions
- • Says FOWIC remains fully financed for its fleet upgrading program enabling its three vessels to efficiently install the next generation wind turbines, has a strong revenue backlog of € 355 million now, and will continue to pursue its long term strategies with a view to reinforce its position in a growing market
