London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2022) - Excerp, a media-technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arun Dhar as a Non-Executive Director to the Board.

"I am delighted to welcome Arun to the Board of Directors of Excerp," said Alfred Mallol, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of Excerp. "His addition lays the foundation of strong, independent voices that will help shape our governance."

Arun is a senior portfolio manager at Eisler Capital. He is also an active venture investor with early investments in Coinbase, SpaceX, and PensionBee. Formerly, Arun was a Partner at Goldman Sachs where he co-headed Equity Sales in EMEA. Arun is a patron of Parkinson's UK Trust and is actively engaged in funding drug development research to combat neurodegenerative disease. He lives in London with his wife and two children.

"I am thrilled to be joining Excerp at such an exciting time," said Arun Dhar. "As someone who is passionate about technology, I am confident and excited about Excerp's innovative business model. I look forward to working with the Board and the talented leadership team on accelerating its core business initiatives and shaping a robust, sustainable growth path for the business."

About Excerp

Excerp is building a digital media platform that will change the way content is produced and consumed online. Excerp was founded in December 2020. The company is headquartered in London and has over 20 employees.



