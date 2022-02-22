

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):



Earnings: -$131.2 million in Q4 vs. -$173.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.95 in Q4 vs. -$2.75 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $34.8 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.36 per share Revenue: $539.3 million in Q4 vs. $576.9 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNISYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de