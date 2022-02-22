Apollo grows its partnerships with world-leading research institutions in the UK, with King's joining alongside Imperial, UCL, University of Cambridge.

Apollo Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on translational biology and asset-centric drug development, and King's College London, today announced the formation of a new strategic collaboration.

The collaboration will leverage the distinct strengths of each organization with a focus on developing novel therapeutics for patients across multiple disease areas. King's has one of the leading scientific discovery portfolios worldwide and will contribute biological research breakthroughs with the potential to create high-impact medicines. In addition, the university's associated hospitals and clinician scientists are ideally positioned to provide support to programs during clinical development. Apollo's translational scientists and drug development architects will progress these research programs under Apollo's asset-centric portfolio model to rapidly and efficiently bring those with the greatest promise through clinical investigation and ultimately to patients.

"Translating our biomedical research into effective therapies that improve health is a key priority for King's researchers. I am delighted that this new partnership with Apollo will provide new routes for us to achieve this goal," said Professor Reza Razavi, Vice President (Research) at King's College London. "Apollo has an excellent track record in partnering with academics to progress their discoveries into therapies. King's researchers are looking forward to working with Apollo to progress promising therapeutic programs into their drug discovery pipeline and on to clinical impact."

"When looking at research output, King's College London is one of the largest and most successful centers for biomedical research and education in the UK and indeed globally. With its broad clinical presence, we have also found King's has exceptional insight in selecting and advancing research that can translate effectively into therapeutic programs," said Dr. Richard Mason, chief executive officer of Apollo. "We are proud to initiate this partnership with our newest collaborator as we look to grow both our portfolio of programs and our relationships with the world's leading scientists and biomedical institutions. This collaboration continues to build on recent the progress we have made in advancing our internal pipeline, building our team and establishing our US operations in Cambridge, Mass."

King's College London joins Apollo alongside other top global research partners, Imperial College London, University College London, and the University of Cambridge.

About Apollo Therapeutics

Apollo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on translational biology and asset-centric drug development. Apollo is building a diversified portfolio of programs based on breakthrough discoveries. Through close relationships with world-leading scientists and inventors, the company identifies programs with strong, testable biological hypotheses and the potential to become meaningful new treatment options. Apollo's model combines translational scientists, drug development 'architects' and deep subject matter experts to build an expansive and de-risked pipeline in oncology, major inflammatory disorders and rare disease. For more information, visit www.apollotherapeutics.com.

About King's College London

King's College London is one of the top 35 universities in the world and one of the top 10 in Europe (QS World University Rankings, 2020/21) and among the oldest in England. King's has more than 31,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 150 countries worldwide, and some 8,500 staff.

King's has an outstanding reputation for world-class teaching and cutting-edge research. Since our foundation, King's students and staff have dedicated themselves in the service of society. King's will continue to focus on world-leading education, research and service, and has a proactive role to play in a more interconnected, complex world.

