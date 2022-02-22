- (PLX AI) - Bakkafrost Q4 operational EBIT DKK 120 million vs. estimate DKK 257 million.
- • Q4 net income DKK -3 million
- • CEO says results in this quarter have been negatively affected by the continuation of the biological issues we reported in previous quarter
- • However, says mortality levels have normalized
- • Faroe Islands record high harvesting volumes
- • CEO says salmon market is very strong
- • The demand for salmon from all segments has increased significantly in the last quarter, leading to high prices.
- • Compared to same quarter last year, the salmon prices increased around 37% despite higher volumes sold
- • CEO says market situation seems very bullish with tight supply and markets normalizing after Covid-19
