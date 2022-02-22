Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2021 of NOK 3.4 per share and an extraordinary dividend for 2021 of NOK 2.0 per share.
Dividend amount: NOK 5.4 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 10 May 2022
Ex-date: 11 May 2022
Record date: 12 May 2022
Payment date: 20 May 2022
Date of approval: 10 May 2022
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
