NEO Finance AB: Notice regarding the proposal to acquire newly issued shares of NEO Finance, AB by exercising right of priority

NEO Finance, AB, legal entity code 303225546, with the registered office at A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), by initiative of Board and its Resolution on 7 February 2022 10:00 a. m. was convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter - the General meeting of shareholders), during which it was decided to increase authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing 167 332 units of ordinary registered shares. Newly issued shares issue price is equal to 2,51 EUR for 0,44 EUR nominal value share. The requirements of Law on Securities (hereinafter - the LS) on prospectus preparation, approval and publication it is not applied for this shares issue, as Company's publicly proposed shares sale value do not reach 8 000 000 EUR within 12 months period as it is laid down in Article 5 paragraph 2 item 2 on LS. Additionally, the Company is not the subject of obligation to prepare and publish informational document, as under the Article 7 paragraph 1 of LS the total sale value of securities do not reach 1-8 million EUR within 12 months. Newly issued shares for those who acquire them provides rights which are laid down in Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania. The right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of the Company it is determined for those who on 22 February 2022 (in the end of the record day) by the ownership rights own newly issued shares of the Company. The day without rights (ex-date) - 21 February 2022. Abovementioned persons newly issued shares could acquire in proportion to the nominal value of owned shares. The owner of the rights of priority has the following rights: -- By exercising all or part of the rights of priority, during the period, determined in the notice, until the end of expiration period of the right of priority to acquire (subscribe) newly issued shares of the Company by issue price; -- During the period of expiration of the right of priority, not later than 3 working days until the end of expiration period of the right of priority, to transmit all the rights of priority or its part to the other persons; -- Not to exercise the rights of priority; -- Dispose of the rights of priority, manage and use them in the other ways and in accordance with the procedure established by the law. To apply for the acquisition (subscription) of the newly issued shares of the Company exercising rights of priority may from 23 February 2022 until 8 March 2022 (inclusive). The transmission of shares is allowed by the procedure and terms of the law. The shares subscription agreements shall be concluded in the registered address of the Company A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius from 9:00 a. m. to 5:00 p. m. (lunch break from 1:00 p. m. to 2:00 p. m). The shares subscription agreements shall be signed by the direct participation of the shareholder or its duly authorized representative. Shareholders also have the opportunity to sign share subscription agreements with an electronic signature. The Resolution of the General meeting of shareholders to increase the authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing new registered ordinary shares of the Company shall be access at registered address of the Company A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius, as well as, in to the Company's website www.neofinance.com or in to the website of Nasdaq Vilnius market of Securities www.nasdaqbaltic.com. All shareholders wishing to acquire newly issued shares or having additional questions regarding to the acquisition (subscription) of rights, transmission or exercising of them, please contact via following contacts: investuotojams@paskoluklubas.lt. Head of Adminstration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com