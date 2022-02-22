Press Release

Nicox Granted New Patent for NCX 4251 in Japan



Newly granted patent extends the coverage for NCX 4251 in Japan to 2040

C omplement s the recent European patent grant

Application from the same patent family pending in the United States February 22, 2022 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the Japanese Patent Office has granted a new patent expiring in 2040 covering the Company's product candidate NCX 4251. Patent JP.7021301 covers ophthalmic suspensions comprising a specific form of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals and the method for manufacturing the ophthalmic suspensions. It complements the recent granting of a patent from the same family in Europe. Corresponding patent applications are under examination in the United States (U.S.), China and other territories.



"The strength and breadth of our patent coverage will have a significant impact on the potential future value of NCX 4251. As we plan to move forward with the development of NCX 4251 in dry eye disease, we are doing so with strong coverage already in place in Europe and Japan, and pending in the United States. We expect to partner NCX 4251 in Japan at an appropriate time and this patent grant increases the period during which we could potentially receive royalties on sales in this market." said Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer of Nicox.



NCX 4251 is already covered to 2033 by granted patents of another family in multiple countries including the United States, Europe, China and Japan. NCX 4251 is currently in development for dry eye disease in the U.S.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for dry eye disease. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the 'Document d'enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 1, 2021 and in the 2nd chapter of the amendment to the "Document d'Enregistrement Universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020" filed with the AMF on December 9, 2021 which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)).