Vitura (Paris:VTR) has chosen to supply its Hanami campus with geothermal energy, connecting it up to a network that is particularly effective in using renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Vitura's strong commitment to the energy transition

For its Hanami campus in Rueil-Malmaison, Vitura has opted for renewable, low-carbon heat by connecting the property up to a geothermal network, currently under construction. This will provide tenants with renewable, locally sourced, competitive energy for many years to come.

The City of Rueil-Malmaison has selected Rueil Énergie, a subsidiary of ENGIE Solutions, to create, develop and operate a heating network supplied with more than 55% local and renewable geothermal energy. The contract will run for 24 years, starting in October 2023. The network will be connected to the SITRU1 household waste processing plant, adding a second source of renewable energy and bringing the proportion of renewable and recoverable energy on the heating network to 65%.

The connection will be live from 2023 and will eliminate 430 metric tons of Hanami's CO2 emissions per year. Hanami campus tenants are eager to be able to contribute to the fight against global warming.

At more than 25 km long, the Rueil-Malmaison heating network will eventually supply 12,000 housing unit equivalents.

A decision in line with Vitura's global asset management strategy

This initiative reflects Vitura's commitment to the environmental transition and demonstrates the relevance of its asset management strategy.

The decision to connect the Hanami campus to the Rueil Énergie network will have a positive impact on the property's ecological footprint. It also makes sense from a management standpoint, since the value of the energy saving certificates and the trade-in of the existing boilers cover the amount of the connection fees. In addition, operating costs are expected to be lower than they were before the gas price surge, with the gap continuing to widen inexorably over time.

To find out more, a page dedicated to the project can be found on the Rueil-Malmaison heating network website (in French only).

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named the number one Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €579 million on February 18th, 2022.

For more information, visit www.vitura.fr

About ENGIE Solutions

ENGIE Solutions helps cities, industries and the service sector transition to carbon neutrality, by consuming more green and decarbonized energy, and less energy in general.

ENGIE Solutions activities concentrate the skills of the ENGIE group in France with regard to heating and cooling networks, on-site production of electricity and heat (photovoltaic and cogeneration/boiler rooms), carbon-free mobility (electric, bioNGV and hydrogen), public lighting and operation/maintenance and energy efficiency services.

In France, ENGIE Solutions has more than 15,000 employees and generates €5.1 billion in sales.

For more information, visit http://www.engie-solutions.com

1 SITRU (syndicat intercommunal pour le traitement des résidus urbains intercommunal union for the treatment of urban waste).

