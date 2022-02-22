Shipping containers storing roughly 100MW of LONGi solar modules have been released, reports ROTH Capital Partners in an industry note, while Trina has had the vast majority of its detained product released, if not all of it entirely.From pv magazine USA Hundreds of detained shipping containers housing roughly 100MW of LONGi solar modules have been released, reports ROTH Capital Partners in an industry note. On top of the 100MW of LONGi modules released, ROTH also believes that Trina has had the vast majority of its detained product released, if not all of it entirely. The modules were originally ...

