Oxurion NV announces 2021 Full Year Results and 2022 Outlook

- Positive results from Part A of the Phase 2 clinical trial assessing THR-149 for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) ("KALAHARI"), and first patient dosed in Part B evaluating THR-149 versus aflibercept for the second line treatment of DME for the 40-50% of patients that suboptimally respond to standard of care anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 - First patient dosed in Part A of Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-687 for the treatment of DME in treatment naïve subjects ("INTEGRAL"), and enrollment completed post-closing.

- First patient dosed in Part A of Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-687 for the treatment of DME in treatment naïve subjects ("INTEGRAL"), and enrollment completed post-closing. Financing - Capital commitment entered into with Negma Group (Negma) pursuant to which Negma has committed to subscribe to up to EUR 30 million in mandatory convertible bonds to be issued in tranches and subject to certain conditions, and EUR 10 million convertible bond financing secured from Kreos Capital and Pontifax Ventures.

- Capital commitment entered into with Negma Group (Negma) pursuant to which Negma has committed to subscribe to up to EUR 30 million in mandatory convertible bonds to be issued in tranches and subject to certain conditions, and EUR 10 million convertible bond financing secured from Kreos Capital and Pontifax Ventures. Cash position - Available cash of EUR 10 million (including investments) at the end of December 2021.

Leuven,BE,Boston,MA,US-February22,2022-08.00 AMCET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company" or "Oxurion"), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders today announces its unaudited full year results for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2021, and provides an operational update and an outlook for the remainder of 2022.

The Company has two novel therapeutics in clinical development. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as potentially wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO).

TomGraney,CFA,CEOofOxurion,commented:

"During 2021, OxurionmadeexcellentprogressbyfocusingourresourcesontheclinicaldevelopmentofTHR-149andTHR-687, which if successfully developed together would serve a market exceeding USD 12 billion. In addition, we secured sources of capital to enable us to further invest behind both of our exciting programs.

Earlier this month wewerepleasedtoreportpositiveresultsfromPartAofourPhase2trialofTHR-149inpatientswithDME. The Part A results includedpost-hocanalysisbyamaskedreadingcenterrevealingthatbyexcludingtwopatientswithcertainabnormalitiesatbaseline,a>9lettergaininmeanBCVAwasachievedduringPartA. This >9 letter gainwas maintainedfortheremainingfourmonthsofthetrialafterthelastTHR-149injectionwithnorescuetreatmentrequired.Asaresult,patients with these abnormalitieswill be excludedfromPartBofthetrial,whichcomparesTHR-149tocurrentstandardofcareafliberceptforthe40-50%ofpatientsthatsuboptimallyrespondtoanti-VEGFtherapyandcurrentlyhavelimitedtreatmentoptions.PartBoftheKALAHARItrialisrecruitingwiththeseprotocolamendmentsinplace with topline data expected mid-2023.

WearealsodelightedthatPartAofourPhase2DMEtrialofTHR-687isfullyenrolledwithresultsexpectedin the second quarter of this year.THR-687hasthepotentialtobecomeafirstlinetreatmentforDME,andwearealso planningtodevelopTHR-687forwet AMD and potentiallyME-RVOassumingPart A of the DME trial is successful.

Welookforwardtoreportingonourprogressaswe continue todeliverfurthervalueinflectionpointsforbothTHR-149andTHR-687,includingveryimportantTHR-687PartAdatainthenearfuture."

2021Highlights

Operational

Positive results from Part A of Phase 2 KALAHARI trial (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR-149%20Ph2%20PartA_300921_FIN.pdf) evaluating THR-149 for treatment of DME. THR-149 acts through inhibition of the plasma kallikrein-kinin (PKaI-Kinin) system, a validated VEGF-independent target for DME treatment. Three IVT injections of THR-149 (0.13mg) delivered a clinically meaning improvement in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA), the primary endpoint for registration in DME, and also stabilized Central Subfield Thickness (CST), a promising result in a population which, if left untreated, CST would be expected to deteriorate. Based on these data, Oxurion decided to move THR-149 (0.13mg) into Part B of the trial. Further characterization of the BCVA data was shared at the American (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR-149%20Updated%20Data%20v20211010%20clean%20final.pdf) Society (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR-149%20Updated%20Data%20v20211010%20clean%20final.pdf) for (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR-149%20Updated%20Data%20v20211010%20clean%20final.pdf) Retinal (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR-149%20Updated%20Data%20v20211010%20clean%20final.pdf) Specialists (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR-149%20Updated%20Data%20v20211010%20clean%20final.pdf) (ASRS) (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR-149%20Updated%20Data%20v20211010%20clean%20final.pdf) Annual Scientific Meeting.

First patient dosed in Part B of Phase 2 KALAHARI trial (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR149%20PartB%20FPI%20FINAL.pdf) evaluating multiple administrations of THR-149 versus aflibercept for treatment of DME. The primary objective of Part B of the trial is to assess the difference in treatment effect between THR-149 (0.13mg) and aflibercept from baseline to Month 3, in terms of increase in BCVA, the primary endpoint, in the 40-50% of patients that suboptimally respond to standard of care anti-VEGF therapy.

Institutional (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR687%20IND%20IRB%20Phase%202%20in%20DME_%20100621.pdf) Review (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR687%20IND%20IRB%20Phase%202%20in%20DME_%20100621.pdf) Board (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR687%20IND%20IRB%20Phase%202%20in%20DME_%20100621.pdf) (IRB) (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR687%20IND%20IRB%20Phase%202%20in%20DME_%20100621.pdf) approval (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20THR687%20IND%20IRB%20Phase%202%20in%20DME_%20100621.pdf) received to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of THR-687 in patients with DME. Together with its earlier submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the final protocol to the Investigational New Drug (IND) application, the approval was an important step forward for the Phase 2 INTEGRAL trial.

The (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR687%20FPI%20Phase%202%20Part%20A%20final.pdf) first (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR687%20FPI%20Phase%202%20Part%20A%20final.pdf) patient (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR687%20FPI%20Phase%202%20Part%20A%20final.pdf) has (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR687%20FPI%20Phase%202%20Part%20A%20final.pdf) been (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR687%20FPI%20Phase%202%20Part%20A%20final.pdf) dosed (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR687%20FPI%20Phase%202%20Part%20A%20final.pdf) in Oxurion's Phase 2 INTEGRAL trial evaluating THR-687 in patients with DME. Enrollment was completed post-closing.

The Journal (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR-149%20THR-687%20in%20Journal%20of%20PK%20and%20PD_16082021%20FINAL.pdf) of (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR-149%20THR-687%20in%20Journal%20of%20PK%20and%20PD_16082021%20FINAL.pdf) Pharmacokinetics (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR-149%20THR-687%20in%20Journal%20of%20PK%20and%20PD_16082021%20FINAL.pdf) and (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR-149%20THR-687%20in%20Journal%20of%20PK%20and%20PD_16082021%20FINAL.pdf) Pharmacodynamics (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20THR-149%20THR-687%20in%20Journal%20of%20PK%20and%20PD_16082021%20FINAL.pdf) published two papers describing the pharmacokinetic properties of THR-149 and THR-687 following intravitreal (IVT) injection in animals utilizing novel pharmacokinetic models developed by Oxurion.

The 'Progress (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR-%20THR687%20in%20Progress%20in%20Retinal%20and%20Eye%20Research%20-%20Final%20%281%29.pdf) in (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR-%20THR687%20in%20Progress%20in%20Retinal%20and%20Eye%20Research%20-%20Final%20%281%29.pdf) Retinal (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR-%20THR687%20in%20Progress%20in%20Retinal%20and%20Eye%20Research%20-%20Final%20%281%29.pdf) and (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR-%20THR687%20in%20Progress%20in%20Retinal%20and%20Eye%20Research%20-%20Final%20%281%29.pdf) Eye (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR-%20THR687%20in%20Progress%20in%20Retinal%20and%20Eye%20Research%20-%20Final%20%281%29.pdf) Research' (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR-%20THR687%20in%20Progress%20in%20Retinal%20and%20Eye%20Research%20-%20Final%20%281%29.pdf) journal published an article highlighting the cutting-edge science and rationale for the design and development of THR-687 and described the potential of pan-RGD integrin antagonists to improve the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and wet AMD.

Positive (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20Publication%20THR687%20Ph%201%20data%20Ophthalmology%20Science%2017082021%20FINAL.pdf) Phase (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20Publication%20THR687%20Ph%201%20data%20Ophthalmology%20Science%2017082021%20FINAL.pdf) 1 (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20Publication%20THR687%20Ph%201%20data%20Ophthalmology%20Science%2017082021%20FINAL.pdf) clinical (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20Publication%20THR687%20Ph%201%20data%20Ophthalmology%20Science%2017082021%20FINAL.pdf) data (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20Publication%20THR687%20Ph%201%20data%20Ophthalmology%20Science%2017082021%20FINAL.pdf) evaluating THR-687 for treatment of DME were published in Ophthalmology Science, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Journal.

Appointment of Tom Graney, CFA as Oxurion's Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Patrik De Haes (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20PR%20-%20ChairmanCEO%20170521%20FIN%20%281%29.pdf), M.D. as non-executive Chairman.

Appointment of Hanne Callewaert as Chief Operating Officer and Professor Alan Stitt as Chief Scientific Officer.

Refined focus and resources (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20Focus%20Organisation%20250621%20FINAL.pdf) towards executing Oxurion's clinical development strategy, including advancing the THR-687 and THR-149 programs. The Company reduced its head count by approximately one-third and will no longer make direct investments in non-core activities, including research in dry AMD and oncology (Oncurious NV).

Financial

Entered into a capital commitment with Negma (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20capital%20commitment%2030m%20060421%20FINAL.pdf) pursuant to which Negma has committed to subscribe to up to EUR 30 million in mandatory convertible bonds to be issued in tranches and subject to certain conditions.

1,210 convertible bonds issued to Negma (representing an aggregate amount of EUR 3,025,000) of which 540 convertible bonds were converted into 775,334 shares at the end of December 2021.

Secured a EUR 10 million convertible bond financing (https://www.oxurion.com/sites/default/files/upload/news/OXUR%20-%20Convertible%20Bond%20KreosPontifax.pdf) from Kreos Capital and Pontifax Ventures.

Cash position (including investments) of EUR 10 million at the end of December 2021.

Post-closing events

Announcement at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Conference (https://umiamihealth.org/bascom-palmer-eye-institute/healthcare-professionals/continuing-medical-education/angiogenesis) that post-hoc analysis by the masked reading center from Part A of the KALAHARI trial revealed that by excluding two patients with certain abnormalities at baseline from Part A, a >9 letter gain in mean BCVA was achieved and maintained for the remaining four months of the trial after the last THR-149 injection with no rescue treatment required.

Protocol amendment approved to reflect the post-hoc analysis of the Part A data by excluding patients with these abnormalities at baseline from Part B of the KALAHARI trial.

Enrollment completed in Part A of the INTEGRAL trial for THR-687.





2022 outlook

THR -149 . Part B of the KALAHARI trial is ongoing, assessing three monthly injections of THR-149, compared to three monthly injections of aflibercept, up to Month 3. As from Month 3, the safety and efficacy of a switched fourth injection (THR-149 to aflibercept or aflibercept to THR-149) will be evaluated in about half of the subjects whereas in the other half of the subjects the durability of three monthly injections (THR-149 or aflibercept) will be assessed through a single sham injection until Month 6. Enrollment of approximately 108 patients in Part B in over 50 sites in several European countries and the U.S. will continue during 2022, with topline results expected in mid-2023.





Details 2021 Full Year Financial Results (unaudited)

Total income amounted to EUR 1.1 million in 2021, compared to EUR 2.1 million in 2020.

Gross profit of EUR 0.5 million in 2021, compared to EUR 1.5 million in 2020.

R&D expenses in 2021 were EUR 20.7 million compared to EUR 22.1 million in 2020. R&D expenses were mainly related to clinical activities in THR-687 and THR-149. The 2020 figure included a milestone payment of EUR 2.0 million related to the development of THR-149. Government grants and income from recharge of costs are deducted from the research and development expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses of EUR 1.3 million in 2021, compared to EUR 3.3 million in 2020.

General and administrative expenses of EUR 7.2 million in 2021, compared to EUR 5.5 million in 2020.

In 2021, Oxurion made a loss for the year of EUR 29.6 million, compared to a loss for the year in 2020 of EUR 28.6 million resulting in negative diluted earnings per share of EUR 0.77 in 2021 versus EUR 0.75 in 2020.

The financial results included in this press release were prepared on the basis of continuation. On December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 10 million (including investments), compared with EUR 24.8 million (including investments) at December 31, 2020. In addition to available cash, the Company expects to meet its working capital requirements through a combination of debt and equity, including drawing future tranches from the Negma funding program described above, accessing the debt markets through Kreos/Pontifax and/or other debt providers, raising additional equity capital, and/or attracting potential non-dilutive funding, all of which is uncertain. Under the funding program with Negma described above, the Company will have access to up to EUR 27.5 million in the twelve-month period starting from this press release provided the Company can and does draw the maximum tranche on a monthly basis, which is subject to certain conditions that may not be met.

Considering the current available cash position, the budgets for 2022 and 2023, the funding possibilities potentially available to the Company from Negma and others, and the possibility the Company has to reduce its working capital requirements if necessary, the board of directors considers that it is appropriate for the Company to continue to account on the basis of continuation based on the information available on the date of this press release.

When approving the Company's 2020 annual report and its 2021 HY report, the board of directors considered that there was a material uncertainty with respect to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. In the opinion of the board of directors, there continues to be a material uncertainty with respect to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern on the date of this press release. A more complete description of the Company's risks can be found in the latest PDF-version of the Company's presentation, which can be found here.

The financial results contained in this press release are unaudited. Audited financial results and the 2021 annual report for the period ending December 31, 2021, will be published on the Company's website by March 25, 2022.

Unaudited consolidated statement of profit and loss

In '000 euro (for the year ended 31 December) 2021 2020 Income 1.128 2.078 Sales 967 2.000 Income from royalties 161 78 Cost of sales -612 -550 Gross profit 516 1.528 Research and development expenses -20.696 -22.053 General and administrative expenses -7.150 -5.489 Selling expenses -1.274 -3.252 Other operating income 1.245 777 Other operating expense -9 -6 Impairment losses -1.127 -125 Operating result -28.495 -28.620 Finance income 171 468 Finance expense -1.268 -408 Result before income tax -29.592 -28.560 Taxes -3 0 Result of the year -29.595 -28.560 Attributable to: Equity holders of the company -29.158 -28.012 Non-controlling interest -437 -548 Result per share Basic earnings / loss (-) per share (euro) -0,77 -0,75 Diluted earnings / loss (-) per share (euro) -0,77 -0,75





In '000 euro (as at 31 December) 2021 2020 Result of the year -29.595 -28.560 Other comprehensive income: Remeasurement of defined benefit pension schemes 566 -297 Fair value gain/(loss) on investments designated as at FVTOCI -5 0 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 561 -297 Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations 122 -127 Other comprehensive income that will or may be reclassified to profit or loss 122 -127 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax 683 -424 Total comprehensive loss (-) / income for the year -28.912 -28.984 Attributable to: Equity holders of the company -28.475 -28.436 Non-controlling interest -437 -548

Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position

In '000 euro (as at 31 December) 2021 2020 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 120 230 Right-of-use assets 252 1.069 Intangible assets 1.000 2.127 Other non-current assets 95 96 Non-current tax credit 4.000 3.708 Non-current assets 5.467 7.230 Inventories 60 85 Trade and other receivables 2.517 1.451 Current tax receivables 845 719 Investments 247 288 Cash and cash equivalents 9.740 24.511 Current assets 13.409 27.054 Total assets 18.876 34.284 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 46.029 44.913 Share premium 234 0 Other comprehensive income -356 -1.039 Other reserves -5.266 -6.133 Retained earnings -41.719 -12.561 Equity attributable to equity holders of the company -1.078 25.180 Non-controlling interest -30 -132 Total equity -1.108 25.048 Lease liabilities 44 447 Employee benefit liabilities 594 1.096 Convertible loans 8.433 0 Non-current liabilities 9.071 1.543 Trade payables 4.979 4.377 Lease liabilities 221 649 Convertible loans 3.401 0 Other short-term liabilities 2.312 2.667 Current liabilities 10.913 7.693 Total equity and liabilities 18.876 34.284

Unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows

In '000 euro (for the year ended 31 December) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period -29.595 -28.560 Finance expense 896 408 Finance income -171 -468 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 77 194 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 1.127 125 Amortization of right-of-use assets 600 916 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment -344 -7 Fair value adjustments of financial instruments 372 0 (Reversal of) impairment losses on current assets 629 801 Increase / Decrease (-) in provisions 64 0 Equity settled share-based payment transactions 1.107 458 Increase (-) / Decrease in trade and other receivables and inventories -2.037 700 Increase / Decrease (-) in short-term liabilities 297 -1.646 Net cash flows generated / used (-) in operating activities -26.978 -27.079 Cash flows from investing activities Disposal of property, plant and equipment (following a sale) 394 35 Decrease / Increase (-) in investments 36 10.154 Interest received and similar income 9 -6 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -32 -119 Net cash flows generated / used (-) in investing activities 407 10.064 Cash flows from financing activities Principal paid on lease liabilities -599 -903 Proceeds from loans and borrowings 11.150 0 Other financial income / expense (-) -20 0 Interest paid on lease liabilities -3 -16 Proceeds from capital increases in subsidiaries from non-controlling interest 86 0 Proceeds from capital and share premium increases, gross amount 1.350 0 Paid interests and other bank charges -186 -12 Net cash flows used (-) / generated in financing activities 11.778 -931 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -14.793 -17.946 Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 24.511 42.492 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 22 -35 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 9.740 24.511

Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity

Share capital Share premium Other comprehensive income reserve Other reserves Retained earnings Attributable to equity holders of the company Non-controlling interest Total Balance as at 1 January 2020 100.644 0 -615 -12.122 -34.747 53.160 146 53.306 Total comprehensive income of the year Result of the year 0 0 0 0 -28.012 -28.012 -548 -28.560 Change to foreign currency translation difference 0 0 -127 0 0 -127 0 -127 Remeasurement of DBO 0 0 -297 0 0 -297 0 -297 Net change in fair value of investments 0 0 0 -2 0 -2 0 -2 Contributions by and distributions to owners Issue of ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0 270 270 Capital decrease -55.731 0 0 5.533 50.198 0 0 0 Share-based payment transactions 0 0 0 458 0 458 0 458 Balance as at 31 December 2020 44.913 0 -1.039 -6.133 -12.561 25.180 -132 25.048





Share capital Share premium Other comprehensive income reserve Other reserves Retained earnings Attributable to equity holders of the company Non-controlling interest Total Balance as at 1 January 2021 44.913 0 -1.039 -6.133 -12.561 25.180 -132 25.048 Total comprehensive income of the year Result of the year 0 0 0 0 -29.158 -29.158 -437 -29.595 Change to foreign currency translation difference 0 0 122 0 0 122 0 122 Remeasurement of DBO 0 0 566 0 0 566 0 566 Net change in fair value of investments 0 0 -5 0 0 -5 0 -5 Total comprehensive income for the year 0 0 683 0 -29.158 -28.475 -437 -28.912 Contributions by and distributions to owners Issue of ordinary shares 1.116 234 0 213 0 1.563 0 1.563 Share-based payment transactions 0 0 0 1.107 0 1.107 0 1.107 Total contributions by and distributions to owners 1.116 234 0 1.320 0 2.670 0 2.670 Transactions with non-controlling interests 0 0 0 -453 0 -453 539 86 Balance as at 31 December 2021 46.029 234 -356 -5.266 -41.719 -1.078 -30 -1.108

AboutOxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as wet AMD and potentially ME-RVO. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Importantinformationaboutforward-lookingstatements

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

