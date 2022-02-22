- (PLX AI) - Paradox Interactive Q4 revenue SEK 390.5 million vs. estimate SEK 386 million.
|08:10
|Paradox Interactive Q4 EBIT SEK 148.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 149 Million
|14.02.
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB: Invitation to year-end report livestream
|08.02.
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB: Assume the Seat of Power in Crusader Kings III: Royal Court
|27.01.
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB: Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven Surprise Launch Prison Architect: Perfect Storm On PC and Consoles
|26.01.
|PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB: Your Sofa Becomes Your Throne: Crusader Kings III for Console Coming in March
