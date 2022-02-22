Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - Invinity Energy Systems plc - update

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - update

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - update 22-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Invinity Energy Systems plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Incorporated in Jersey under the Companies Law with registered no: 92432 Registered office: 3rd Floor Standard Bank House 47-49 La Motte Street St Helier Jersey JE2 4SZ Principal places of business: UK: Canada: Suite 4.12 Clerkenwell Workshops 1445 Powell St 27-31 Clerkenwell Close Vancouver, BC V5L 1G8 London, EC1R 0AT

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):

Neil O'Brien (Non-executive Chairman) Larry Zulch (Chief Executive Officer) Peter Dixon-Clarke (Chief Financial Officer) Matt Harper (Chief Commercial Officer) Jonathan Marren (Senior Independent Director) Rajat Kohli (Non-executive Director) Michael Farrow (Non-executive Director) Kristina Peterson (Non-executive Director)

There are no proposed directors

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Alternative Energy

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures flow batteries for large-scale, high-throughput energy storage requirements of business, industry and electrical networks.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

VSA Capital Limited

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

116,048,708 ordinary shares of EUR0.50 each

14,465,030 Short-Term Warrants

14,465,030 Long-Term Warrants

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

Ordinary Long-Term Warrants Short-Term Shares Warrants Securities in public hands 71.82% 30.06% 30.06%

Excluding shareholders and warrantholders holding over 10% of the securities in issue and directors' holdings

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Holdings both pre- and post- admission Ordinary Long-Term Warrants Short-Term Shares Warrants Schroders plc 24.63% 25.96% 25.96% GSR Ventures 7.32% Amati Global Investors Limited 5.86% 23.50% 23.50% Fidelity International Limited 5.80% 20.39% 20.39% Johnson Chiang 5.19%

No major shareholder has any different voting rights from other shareholders

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

No offer is planned

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

9 March 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

https://invinity.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

AIM (ordinary shares only)

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

None

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the Takeover Code

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1284979 22-Feb-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)