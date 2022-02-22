- (PLX AI) - Tallink Q4 revenue EUR 166.6 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA EUR 25.1 million
|Tallink Q4 Net Income EUR -3.3 Million
|AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q4 2021
|Tallink Grupp and Port of Tallinn reached compromise agreement in a court dispute
|AS Tallinna Sadam: Harju County Court approved the compromise agreement signed with AS Tallink Grupp
|Tallink Grupp: Resolution of Harju County Court for the approval of settlement with AS Tallinna Sadam
