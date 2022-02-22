- (PLX AI) - Norsk Hydro shares are likely to rise today after the company proposed a larger-than-expected dividend amid strong cash generation, even as record earnings fell a bit short of expectations, analysts said.
- • Q4 adj. EBITDA was NOK 9,011 million vs. estimate NOK 9,314 million
- • But dividend of NOK 5.40 per share was much stronger than the expected NOK 4.54
- • Hydro sees continued tight markets across aluminium value chain
- • We expect the shares to outperform the market today on higher-than-expected dividend and outlook, SEB said
- • Hydro delivered superb cash generation and went from net debt of NOK 1.2 billion in Q3 to net cash of NOK 3.3 billion in Q4 and we should see a positive share price reaction today, Carnegie said
