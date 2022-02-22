Anocca Appoints New Senior Management Roles and Expands Scientific Teams

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anocca AB, a pioneer in T cell immunotherapy, today announces it has made a number of appointments to expand its senior leadership team and strengthen its business development and R&D capabilities. This includes the appointment of Brian McGee as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and promotion of Mark Farmery to Chief Development Officer (CDO). In parallel, Anocca is also expanding its research and data sciences teams with additional appointments as part of planned scale-up following our successful series B fund raise.

As CBO, Brian will be responsible for leading Anocca's partnering efforts with pharmaceutical companies. In his new role as CDO, Mark will oversee delivery of complementary technology partnerships and collaborations to accelerate Anocca's manufacturing platform deployment.

Brian has a wealth of experience in shaping and enabling collaborations that create shared value, developed through a career in strategy consulting and corporate positions with GlaxoSmithKline.

"HLA restriction of targets and characterisation of TCRs in this complex space are critical challenges that limit T cell therapy today. Anocca uses a systematic and industrial approach to decode T cell biology and I'm looking forward to finding partners with a shared desire to bring our transformative libraries of TCR assets to patients in need," said Brian McGee, incoming CBO, Anocca.

"Anocca continues to attract exceptional talent to our business. The knowledge, skills and experience of Mark, Brian and the new data science and scientific team members will be crucial as we expand our asset libraries and prepare to enter the clinic. Developing partnerships with peer biotech companies to access complementary technologies, and with pharmaceutical companies, will be critical to accelerating the clinical development and commercialisation of Anocca's highly precise T-cell therapeutics," said Reagan Jarvis, CEO and co-founder, Anocca.

Anocca combines functional biology, industrial biotechnology and advanced data sciences to develop transformative TCR-T immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company has pioneered a proprietary industrialised platform that enables a deep understanding of disease specific T cell biology to deliver highly targeted cell-based therapies.