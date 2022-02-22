

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of $361 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 compared with loss before tax of $280 million in the previous year, driven by strong recovery of the industry. Revenue per available room for the year bounced back to 70% of 2019 levels.



Profit for the year was $265 million or 145.4 cents per basic share compared with loss of $260 million or 142.9 cents per basic share last year.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $269 million or $147 cents per share compared with $57 million or 31.3 cents per share a year ago.



Revenue from reportable segments for the year increased 40.1% to $1.39 billion from $992 million a year ago.



Total revenue rose 21.4% to $2.907 billion from $2.394 billion a year ago.



The company's Board has decided to resume dividend and proposed a final dividend of 85.9 cents per share. The ex-dividend date is 31 March and the Record date is 1 April.







