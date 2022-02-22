

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro was lower against its major trading partners in the Asian session on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions intensified after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.



Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions, defying warnings from the West.



Russia ordered a deployment of troops to these regions to 'keep the peace.'



Washington and European nations condemned the move and the U.S. is set to impose new sanctions against Russia.



The White House said that new sanctions include prohibiting 'new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in' the two breakaway regions.



The euro depreciated to 1.1288 against the greenback, its lowest level since February 14. The euro is seen finding support around the 1.10 region.



The euro weakened to nearly a 3-week low of 129.35 against the yen and held steady thereafter. Next near term support for the euro is likely seen around the 127.5 level.



The European currency fell to its lowest level in a month against the franc, at 1.0342. The currency is likely to target support around the 1.02 level.



The euro remained lower against the pound, after touching a session's low of 0.8310 at 5 pm ET. On the downside, 0.82 is likely seen as its next support level.



The euro dropped to near a 5-week low of 1.5679 against the aussie and a fresh 4-week low of 1.6827 against the kiwi, from yesterday's closing values of 1.5719 and 1.6866, respectively. Next key support for the euro is seen around 1.54 against the aussie and 1.66 against the kiwi.



The euro touched a 4-day low of 1.4406 against the loonie, down from Monday's close of 1.4413. If the euro slides further, it may find support around the 1.42 level.



Looking ahead, German Ifo business sentiment index for February is due in the European session.



U.S. consumer confidence index for February, FHFA's house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for December will be out in the New York session.







