DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.2915
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 163107
CODE: PAXG LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 144452 EQS News ID: 1285153 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285153&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 22, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)