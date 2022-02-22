DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B
DEALING DATE: 21/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 828.4268
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99206
CODE: CI2U
ISIN: LU1681043169 CODE: CI2U
