Dienstag, 22.02.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A2QLG7 ISIN: SE0015346135 Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0 
22.02.22
09:42 Uhr
3,015 Euro
-0,110
-3,52 %
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2022 | 10:05
91 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Stillfront due to rights issue (35/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Stillfront Group
(Stillfront) published on February 21, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of Stillfront has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for February 23, 2022, approves a rights issue
whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every ten (10)
shares held. The subscription price is SEK 17.00 per share. The scheduled
Ex-date is February 28, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Stillfront (SF). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045074
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
