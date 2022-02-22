NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Norsk Hydro (36/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Norsk Hydro ASA (Norsk Hydro) published on February 22, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 10, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.4 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 11, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Norsk Hydro (NHY). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045100