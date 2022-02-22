MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
London, February 22
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0005790059
Issuer Name
JOHN MENZIES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Sulaibiya
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Kuwait
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|Agility Strategies Holding Limited
|Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
|United Arab Emirates
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Feb-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
21-Feb-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|18.97%
|-
|18.97%
|17,433,893
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|13.20%
|-
|13.2%
|-
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|Ordinary shares GB0005790059
|17,433,893
|-
|18.97%
|-
|Sub Total 8.A
|17,433,893
|18.97%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sub Total 8.B1
|-
|-
|-
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sub Total 8.B2
|-
|-
|-
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
|Agility Strategies Holding Limited
|18.97%
|-
|18.97%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional Information
On 18 February 2022, Agility Strategies Holding Limited ("Agility Strategies") entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire an additional 5,300,000 ordinary shares in the capital of John Menzies plc (with settlement due on or before 4 March 2022).
For the purposes of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Agility Strategies is acting in concert with NAS Holding for Company's Business Management (Holdco) S.P.C., which has been publicly identified as a potential offeror in respect of John Menzies plc.
12. Date of Completion
21-Feb-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, England