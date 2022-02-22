Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
22.02.2022
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, February 22

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Sulaibiya

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Kuwait

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Agility Strategies Holding LimitedAl Maryah Island, Abu DhabiUnited Arab Emirates

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached18.97%-18.97%17,433,893
Position of previous notification (if applicable)13.20%-13.2%-

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares GB000579005917,433,893-18.97%-
Sub Total 8.A17,433,89318.97%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
-----
Sub Total 8.B1---

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
------
Sub Total 8.B2---

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.Agility Strategies Holding Limited18.97%-18.97%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional Information

On 18 February 2022, Agility Strategies Holding Limited ("Agility Strategies") entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire an additional 5,300,000 ordinary shares in the capital of John Menzies plc (with settlement due on or before 4 March 2022).

For the purposes of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Agility Strategies is acting in concert with NAS Holding for Company's Business Management (Holdco) S.P.C., which has been publicly identified as a potential offeror in respect of John Menzies plc.

12. Date of Completion

21-Feb-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, England

