The "Regulatory Report: Germany Hnb, Snus and Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL), heated tobacco products fall under the definition of novel tobacco products, and thus require an authorisation before being placed on the market. This approval also includes the determination of whether it is a smokeless tobacco product or a smoking tobacco product.

The main legislation regarding these products is the Tobacco Products Act (TabakerzG), which came into force on 20th May 2016, bringing the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) framework into German law, including regulation of novel tobacco products.

This report provides an overview of the current regulations in place for heated tobacco, snus and tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as analysis about potential upcoming regulation in certain areas including tax.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Germany: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Enforcement and sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lzcsp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005646/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900