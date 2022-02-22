Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the promotion of Dirk Flesch to Head of Marine in Germany. He was previously Senior Underwriter, Marine, at BHSI.

"Dirk has been pivotal in advancing our marine insurance portfolio and capabilities," said Andreas Krause, Country Manager, Germany, BHSI. "In his new role, he will lead our efforts to leverage BHSI's expansive global network and extensive marine expertise to provide our customers and brokers with state-of-the-art marine solutions worldwide."

Dirk, who has more than 25 years of marine insurance experience, joined BHSI in 2017. In his new role as Head of Marine in Germany, he will oversee underwriting of BHSI's full line of marine products, including Cargo (Stock-Through-Put Multinational) Logistics Liability. He will continue to be based in Cologne and can be reached at +49 221 4555 1974 and via email at dirk.flesch@bhspecialty.com.

