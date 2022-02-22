

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday, after having hit a near-month high earlier amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.



Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,900.45 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,901.95.



Geopolitical tensions over Ukraine intensified after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered a deployment of troops to these regions to 'keep the peace.'



Calling Russia's move as an 'act of war', the U.K. and several western allies have threatened financial and economic sanctions on the country.



The White House issued an executive order prohibiting 'new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in' the two breakaway regions.



Britain vowed to 'hit Russia very hard' with targeted sanctions and promised tougher measures in the event of a full-scale invasion.



In economic releases, German business confidence improved to a five-month high in February despite the Ukraine crisis, survey results from the ifo Institute showed earlier today.



The business confidence index advanced to 98.9 in February from 96.0 in the previous month. This was well above the economists' forecast of 96.5 and reached its highest level since September.



U.S. consumer confidence index for February, FHFA's house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for December will be out in the New York session.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de