SEBA Bank today announced that it has secured an FSP from Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority effective as of 07 February 2022.Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - SEBA Bank, a fully integrated, FINMA licensed digital assets banking platform, today announced that it has secured an FSP from Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM")'s Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") effective as of 07 February 2022. Following receipt of this FSP, SEBA Bank has opened an office in Abu Dhabi ADGM to strengthen support for its regional...

