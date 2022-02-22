- (PLX AI) - Home Depot Q4 net income USD 3,400 million vs. estimate USD 3,340 million.
- • Q4 revenue USD 35,700 million vs. estimate USD 34,900 million
- • Home Depot 2022 Guidance Sales growth and comparable sales growth to be slightly positive
- • Home Depot 2022 Operating margin approximately flat with fiscal 2021
- • Home Depot 2022 Net interest expense of approximately $1.5 billion
- • Home Depot 2022 Diluted earnings-per-share-growth to be low single digits
