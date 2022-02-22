Highlights

Record net business wins in the quarter of $2,378 million; a net book to bill of 1.26. Full year net business wins of $6,958 million; a net book to bill of 1.27.

Closing backlog of $19.1 billion, an increase of 2.6% on Q3 2021 or an increase of 9.5% year over year on a Combined Company basis.

Quarter 4 adjusted revenue of $1,881.1 million representing a year on year increase of 147.4%. Full year revenue of $5,480.8 million representing a 95.9% increase on the prior year. On a Combined Company basis, Quarter 4 adjusted revenue increased 15.1% year over year, and full year 2021 revenue increased 24.8% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $332.5 million or 17.7% of adjusted revenue, a year on year increase of 130.7%. Full year adjusted EBITDA of $970.0 million representing a year on year increase of 90.6%.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $218.0 million or $2.63 per diluted share. Full year adjusted net income attributable to the Group of $666.4 million or $9.65 per diluted share. Full year 2021 adjusted earnings per share increased 31.2% year over year.

GAAP revenue for Quarter 4 was $1,885.1 million and for the full year was $5,480.8 million. GAAP net income attributable to the Group for Quarter 4 of $76.5 million and for the full year of $153.2 million.

Days sales outstanding reduced to 31 days from 57 days at December 31, 2020 on a comparable basis.

$500 million early repayment made on Term Loan B debt. Net debt balance of $4.682 billion with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.4x.

Board of Directors authorized share repurchase programme up to $100 million.

Full year 2022 revenue guidance reaffirmed in the range of $7,770 $8,050 million, representing a year over year increase of 41.8% 46.9%.

Full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance reaffirmed in the range of $11.55 $11.95. Adjusted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange and transaction-related integration-related adjustments.

ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

CEO Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON had an outstanding year in 2021, with exceptional growth across our business as we continue to transform into the world's largest and most comprehensive healthcare intelligence organisation. Our world class team aided in the development of 30 customer drug and device approvals in the year, including breakthrough COVID vaccines and therapies. In the first six months as the new ICON, we have already made significant progress against our initial transaction targets, with a $500m debt repayment on our Term Loan B facility, and an expectation to realize approximately 50% cost synergies by the end of 2022.

Dr. Cutler added , "We continue to see a healthy industry environment and strong customer demand, demonstrated by another record level of bookings in the fourth quarter, representing a book to bill of 1.26x, and 1.27x for the full year 2021. Additionally, a number of discussions have continued with customers contemplating an expanded or new strategic relationship with ICON, as the increased scale, innovative solutions and best in class performance of new ICON address unmet industry needs. Given this momentum entering the year, we are reaffirming our full year 2022 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance, representing growth of 42 47% in revenue and 20 24% in adjusted earnings per share over full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Gross business wins in the fourth quarter were $2,791 million and cancellations were $413 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,378 million and a book to bill of 1.26.

GAAP revenue for Quarter 4 was $1,885.1 million. Adjusted revenue for Quarter 4 was $1,881.1 million. This represents a year on year increase of 147.4% or 148.7% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $76.5 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group for the quarter was $218.0 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.63 compared to $2.10 per share for Quarter 4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for Quarter 4 was $332.5 million or 17.7% of revenue, a year on year increase of 130.7%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $289.8 million. During the quarter, $47.7 million was spent on capital expenditure. At December 31, 2021, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $752.2 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $1,008.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $840.3 million at the end of December 2020. During the quarter, a $500 million Term Loan B early repayment was made resulting in a net indebtedness balance of $4.682 billion at year end. Additionally, as of February 18, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase programme up to $100 million to opportunistically buy back shares.

Full Year 2021 Results

Gross business wins were $8,121 million and cancellations were $1,163 million. This resulted in net business wins of $6,958 million and a book to bill of 1.27.

Full year revenue was $5,480.8 million. This represents a year on year increase of 95.9% or 94.5% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $153.2 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $666.4 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $9.65 compared to $7.36 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $970.0 million or 17.7% of revenue, a year on year increase of 90.6%.

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue 1,885,121 760,229 5,480,826 2,797,288 Costs and expenses: Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,357,303 535,347 3,972,612 1,979,883 Selling, general and administrative expense 202,716 88,140 585,330 342,449 Depreciation and amortization 139,670 17,145 314,987 66,126 Transaction and integration-related expenses (credit) 15,954 (262 198,263 (759 Restructuring 24,943 31,105 18,089 Total costs and expenses 1,740,586 640,370 5,102,297 2,405,788 Income from operations 144,535 119,859 378,529 391,500 Interest income 78 206 574 2,724 Interest expense (52,839 (3,379 (182,423 (13,019 Income before provision for income taxes 91,774 116,686 196,680 381,205 Provision for income taxes (14,616 (15,169 (41,334 (47,875 Income before share of earnings from equity method 77,158 101,517 155,346 333,330 Share of equity method investments (690 (283 (2,161 (366 Net income 76,468 101,234 153,185 332,964 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (633 Net income attributable to the Group 76,468 101,234 153,185 332,331 Net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group: Basic 0.94 1.92 2.28 6.20 Diluted 0.92 1.90 2.25 6.15 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding: Basic 81,488,189 52,783,886 67,110,186 52,859,911 Diluted 82,827,674 53,291,849 68,068,311 53,283,585

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS (in thousands) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 752,213 840,305 Available for sale investments 1,712 1,729 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,342,770 715,271 Unbilled revenue 623,121 428,684 Other receivables 56,760 35,394 Prepayments and other current assets 114,323 53,477 Income taxes receivable 50,299 28,118 Total current assets 2,941,198 2,102,978 Other Assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 336,444 174,343 Goodwill 9,037,931 936,257 Operating right-of-use assets 198,123 84,561 Other non-current assets 70,557 20,773 Non-current income taxes receivable 18,637 17,230 Deferred tax asset 48,392 12,705 Equity method investments 2,373 4,534 Investments in equity-long term 22,592 15,765 Intangible assets 4,710,843 66,460 Total Assets 17,387,090 3,435,606 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 90,764 51,113 Unearned revenue 1,323,961 660,883 Other liabilities 949,629 399,769 Income taxes payable 59,433 12,178 Current bank credit lines and loan facilities 55,150 Total current liabilities 2,478,937 1,123,943 Other Liabilities: Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities 5,381,162 348,477 Non-current operating lease liabilities 159,483 60,801 Non-current other liabilities 41,861 26,366 Non-current government grants 735 838 Non-current income taxes payable 172,109 14,539 Non-current deferred tax liability 1,085,976 10,406 Commitments and contingencies Total Liabilities 9,320,263 1,585,370 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorised, 81,554,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 52,788,093 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 6,640 4,580 Additional paid-in capital 6,733,910 617,104 Other undenominated capital 1,134 1,134 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90,937 (35,477 Retained earnings 1,416,080 1,262,895 Total Shareholders' Equity 8,066,827 1,850,236 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 17,387,090 3,435,606

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 153,185 332,964 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 314,987 66,126 Impairment of long lived assets 20,037 5,411 Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets 45,339 28,480 Unrealised foreign exchange (gain)/loss (6,054 5,979 Loss on extinguishment of debt 73,894 Loss on equity method investments 2,161 366 Stock compensation expense 133,844 26,271 Charge/(credit) on interest rate hedge 891 (910 Amortization of financing costs 12,890 523 Deferred tax (benefit)/expense (60,616 927 Other non-cash items 3,589 (6,949 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities: Accounts receivable 113,513 (175,040 Unbilled revenue (17,656 (5,748 Unearned revenue (69,121 291,844 Other net assets 108,259 (2,209 Net cash provided by operating activities 829,142 568,035 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (93,750 (40,885 Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (5,914,475 (47,931 Investment in equity method investments (2,450 (2,450 Loan to equity method investment (10,000 Sale of available for sale investments 497 47,902 Purchase of available for sale investments (480 Purchase of investments in equity long term (3,577 (3,212 Net cash used in investing activities (6,024,235 (46,576 Cash flows from financing activities: Financing costs (30,328 (1,554 Drawdown of credit lines and facilities 5,905,100 350,000 Repayment of credit lines and facilities (877,780 (350,000 Purchase of noncontrolling interest (43,923 Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation 118,589 13,203 Share issue costs (853 (14 Repurchase of ordinary shares (175,000 Share repurchase costs (140 Settlement of interest rate hedge (905 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,114,728 (208,333 Effect of exchange rate movements on cash (7,727 6,870 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (88,092 319,996 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 840,305 520,309 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 752,213 840,305

ICON plc RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 (in thousands except share and per share data) Adjusted revenue Revenue, as reported 1,885,121 760,229 5,480,826 2,797,288 Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) (4,000 Adjusted revenue 1,881,121 760,229 5,480,826 2,797,288 Adjusted EBITDA Net income attributable to the Group 76,468 101,234 153,185 332,331 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 633 Share of equity method investments 690 283 2,161 366 Provision for income taxes 14,616 15,169 41,334 47,875 Net interest expense (b) 52,761 3,173 181,849 10,295 Depreciation and amortization 139,670 17,145 314,987 66,126 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 19,410 6,402 61,397 27,833 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d) (7,968 1,001 (14,314 5,979 Restructuring (e) 24,943 31,105 18,089 Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) (4,000 Transaction-related integration-related costs (f) 15,954 (262 198,263 (759 Adjusted EBITDA 332,544 144,145 969,967 508,768 Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group Net income attributable to the Group 76,468 101,234 153,185 332,331 Provision for income taxes 14,616 15,169 41,334 47,875 Amortisation 114,888 4,806 239,503 19,234 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 19,410 6,402 61,397 27,833 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d) (7,968 1,001 (14,314 5,979 Restructuring (e) 24,943 31,105 18,089 Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) (4,000 Transaction-related integration-related costs (f) 15,954 (262 198,263 (759 Transaction-related financing costs (g) 8,484 86,736 Adjusted tax expense (h) (44,798 (16,675 (130,791 (58,500 Adjusted net income attributable to the Group 217,997 111,675 666,419 392,082 Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 82,827,674 53,291,849 53,283,585 Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group (i) 2.63 2.10 9.65 7.36

ICON plc RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (COMBINED COMPANY) FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 (in thousands except share and per share data) Combined Company adjusted revenue Revenue, as reported 1,885,121 760,229 5,480,826 2,797,288 Pre-merger PRA Health Sciences Revenue 873,458 1,981,173 3,183,365 Combined Company Revenue, before adjustments 1,885,121 1,633,687 7,461,999 5,980,653 Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) (4,000 Combined Company adjusted revenue 1,881,121 1,633,687 7,461,999 5,980,653 Combined Company adjusted EBITDA Net income attributable to the Group 76,468 101,234 153,185 332,331 Pre-merger PRA Health Sciences Net income attributable to the Group 51,257 128,008 197,043 Combined Company Net income attributable to the Group 76,468 152,491 281,194 529,374 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 633 Share of equity method investments 690 283 2,161 366 Provision for income taxes 14,616 40,094 48,034 109,841 Net interest expense (b) 52,761 10,651 191,740 53,875 Depreciation and amortization 139,670 50,697 380,730 197,756 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 19,410 25,202 98,901 97,246 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d) (7,968 14,464 (20,586 31,478 Restructuring (e) 24,943 31,105 18,089 Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) (4,000 Transaction-related integration-related costs (f) 15,954 1,167 235,115 (42,219 Combined Company adjusted EBITDA 332,545 295,049 1,248,394 996,439

(a) In Q3 2021, an acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment was reflected representing non-cash adjustments resulting from the revaluation of deferred revenue and the subsequent charge to revenue in connection with business combinations. In Q4 2021, the charge to revenue was reversed as the company has taken the option to early adopt amendments to the relevant accounting standard. (b) Net interest expense includes losses on modification or extinguishment of debt. (c) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company's equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes). (d) Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results. (e) Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organisation. (f) Transaction-related integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions, share-based compensation expense related to the acceleration of share-based compensation awards and replacement share-based awards, contingent consideration valuation adjustments, and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions. (g) Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations. (h) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate. (i) Earnings per share for FY 2021 reflects sum of earnings per share for the four quarters of 2021. FY 2021 EPS calculated using the diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in 2021 would be higher at $9.79.

