

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Russian ruble traded lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, amid an escalation of geopolitical concerns in Eastern Europe, following Russia's deployment of troops to the two breakaway republics in Ukraine.



After recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to these areas to uphold the peace.



The White House said that new sanctions on Russia include prohibiting 'new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in' the two breakaway regions.



The Russian ruble dipped to nearly a 2-year low of 80.97 against the greenback from Monday's close of 80.36. If the currency slides further, it may find support around the 82.00 level.







