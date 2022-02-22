CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial Ventures established to accelerate new technology adoption and nurture disruptive innovation

Through this new initiative, the Company creates a structure for its existing strategic investments and invites inventive and rapidly growing companies tojoininshaping the future of agriculture and construction.



London, February 22, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the formation of its strategic investment arm, CNH Industrial Ventures. This is a further step in the Company's pioneering industry role to accelerate time-to-market for valuable innovations that will boost customer productivity and advance its ESG targets. With the aim of strengthening the Company's position as an innovation leader in the agriculture and construction segments, these investments and collaborations will focus on areas including Alternative Propulsion, Digital, Autonomy, Robotics and other relevant disruptive technologies.

CNH Industrial Venturesis the latest means by which the Company seeks to capitalize on its influence and expertise to attract collaboration with tomorrow's big thinkers, providing access to expertise and resources. Strategic investments in digital and technology startups have and will continue to support the Company's organic capabilities and product offering, while allowing it to directly engage in finding new customer-facing solutions. In turn, CNH Industrial provides demonstrated value in supporting the market validation and growth of its partners.

"The launch of CNH Industrial Ventures is an exciting milestone that further enhances our commitment to innovation," said Michele Lombardi, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at CNH Industrial. "With a strong partnership approach in mind, we aim to leverage our extensive competencies, market reach and asset base to help rapidly growing companies that are redefining the future of agriculture and construction. This structure will continue to expand our ability to increasingly deliver customer-inspired innovation, enhancing their noble work of feeding and building a more sustainable world."

CNH Industrial Ventures builds upon existing and successfully executed minority stake investments with the following partners: Augmenta,USA / Greece; Bennamann, United Kingdom; Gearflow, USA; Geoprospectors, Austria; Monarch Tractor, USA; TheWestly Group, USA; Zasso, Switzerland / Brazil.

More information on CNH Industrial Ventures is available at: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Ventures





CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

