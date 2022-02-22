Results Reinforce Recommendation to REJECT the Hostile Bid

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company") today announced preliminary revenue1 of approximately US$2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up approximately 53% from US$1.5 million a year earlier.

The preliminary revenue is a quarterly record for Elemental and is based on sales volume of approximately 1,300 attributable gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs") from royalty contracts for the fourth quarter of 2021, up approximately 67% from 778 GEOs a year earlier.

For the full year 2021, Elemental's preliminary revenue is a record of approximately US$6.6 million, up approximately 29% from US$5.1 million a year earlier and the fourth successive year of record revenue for the Company. The full year preliminary revenue is based on sales volume of approximately 3,700 GEOs, up approximately 28% from 2,889 GEOs a year earlier.

Preliminary revenue and GEOs are subject to audit and therefore might change. These results should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 when publicly disclosed.

2021 Highlights

2021 GEOs was near the upper end of Elemental's updated guidance of 3,400 to 3,800 GEOs

2021 preliminary revenue exceeded the mid-point of updated guidance, which was a range of US$6.1 to US$6.8 million based on the above GEO guidance and an assumed US$1,800 per ounce average received gold price

Elemental completed the acquisition of a portfolio of precious metal royalties from a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited

Capricorn Metals declared steady state operations at the Karlawinda mine, on time and on budget. Capricorn noted that Karlawinda is on track to achieve guidance of 110,000 to 120,000 ounces for the year ending June 30, 2022 that included commissioning. Elemental has a 2% net smelter return royalty on Karlawinda, a cash flow-producing asset

Endeavour Mining announced that it has established a target of discovering, by 2025 , between 1.5 million and 2.0 million ounces of Indicated Resources at the Wahgnion mine with an exploration budget of US$9 million allocated for 2022. Elemental has a 1% net smelter return royalty on Wahgnion, a cash flow-producing asset

between 1.5 million and 2.0 million ounces of Indicated Resources at the Wahgnion mine with an exploration budget of US$9 million allocated for 2022. Elemental has a 1% net smelter return royalty on Wahgnion, a cash flow-producing asset Austral Gold announced it discovered exciting new vein and breccia hosted gold mineralisation outside of the previously defined main vein and engaged SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd to update the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates at its Guanaco-Amancaya mine complex. Austral expects the updated report to be completed and filed during Q1 2022. Elemental has a 2.25% net smelter return royalty on Amancaya, a cash flow-producing asset

The commencement of high-grade gold production from the Tuart underground mine at Mount Pleasant, where Zijin Mining's fully owned subsidiary Norton Goldfields runs the Paddington Operation in Western Australia. Elemental has a 5% net profits interest or a royalty of AU$10/ounce on Mount Pleasant, a cash flow-producing asset

A major drilling campaign was launched at the 2.2 million ounce PGE Panton project in Western Australia. Panton is a cornerstone asset for recently listed Future Metals NL, who quickly announced the discovery of low-grade open pit potential mineralization immediately adjacent to the existing high-grade reefs. Elemental has a 0.5% net smelter return royalty on Panton, a feasibility-stage asset

2022 Outlook

Elemental is currently finalizing 2022 guidance from information provided by its operating partners and will release this in due course. Elemental expects to significantly increase guidance compared to 2021, predominantly attributable to a full year of commercial production at the Karlawinda mine, compared with less than half a year in 2021; and the start of royalty revenue from the Mercedes mine, currently scheduled for the second half of 2022.

Latest Quarterly Results Reinforce Recommendation to REJECT the Hostile Bid

The latest quarterly results reinforce a unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors and the Elemental Board of Directors that the all-share hostile takeover bid from Gold Royalty Corp. is not in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders.

Elemental's preliminary revenue of US$2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 is more than four times greater than Gold Royalty's recently disclosed revenue of US$533,000 for the same period. On that basis, Elemental would contribute 81% of the revenue to the combined company but Elemental shareholders would receive only 12% of the equity, which is grossly inadequate.

This revenue comparison supersedes Elemental's January 2022 analysis, which was based on pro forma data provided by Gold Royalty for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2021, and which indicated that Elemental would contribute 62% of the revenue to the combined company in return for 12% of the equity. Even on that basis, the Hostile Bid was completely inadequate.

Elemental believes that the December 31, 2021 quarter comparison is especially important because it will be the last disclosed quarter for both companies prior to the scheduled expiry of the Hostile Bid on April 27, 2022.

The Board believes the Hostile Bid significantly undervalues Elemental's business and unanimously and unequivocally recommends that Shareholders REJECT the Hostile Bid and NOT TENDER their shares. The Board's determination followed careful consideration, including advice from its financial and legal advisors, and the recommendation of the Special Committee. Furthermore, a majority of Elemental shareholders have communicated to the Company that they do not intend to accept the Hostile Bid.

A Directors' Circular providing the full details of the Board's recommendation, including the reasons to REJECT the Hostile Bid, is available on the Company's website at https://www.elementalroyalties.com, and at www.sedar.com.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114407