PDX Coin Starts Trading on Uniswap and XT Exchanges February 23

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / PDX Coin, a utility-based cryptocurrency that includes an in-development global crypto-to-fiat mobile payments app, announced today that it will commence trading on both the Uniswap decentralized exchange and on XT.com, from February 23. Currently, PDX trades on p2pb2b.io and Vindax.

Uniswap is the world's biggest decentralized exchange, while XT.com has more than 3 million users and 30 million followers on social media. XT is one of the most popular exchanges in Asia, and is based in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The listing will include the first decentralized finance (DeFi) offering from PDX Coin. PDX Coin holders will be able to stake their PDX Coin tokens on Uniswapand earn a 12% APR with minimum 6-month lock, and 15% APR for a 12-month lock, an attractive return in the current economic climate.

PDX's entry into the growing DeFi space will enable it to develop lending products based on consumer, mortgage and business loans that complement its global virtual banking and payments applications that will be coming to market in the near future.

"We are seeing a strong interest in new DeFi financial products from cryptocurrency holders," said Shane Rodgers, CEO, PDX Coin. "We expect to create a variety of DeFi lending and other product offerings, going forward."

PDX will initially trade on Uniswap with USDT pair.

About PDX Coin

PDX Coin is a global payments and digital banking platform that is being built as an on-ramp to enable hundreds of millions of retail users, institutions, merchants and vendors and other ecosystem partners worldwide to fully participate in the crypto economy freely and easily with instant conversions and low fees. The upcoming payments app and banking services will enable all major cryptos to become instantly liquid and spendable in tens of millions of locations around the world. PDX is also developing products and services across the DeFi and NFT spaces with plans to introduce by early 2024 a linked platform to trade tokenized shares of most publicly held companies globally, 24/7, taking into account the required completion of regulatory compliance processes. For more information, visit www.pdxcoin.io.

