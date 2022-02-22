

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $742 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $745 million or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $8.67 billion from $6.78 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



