Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Aftermath Islands Fab Island Launches Submarines Supporting Metaverse's Inter-Island Transport

All aboard as 5 different submarines arrive on Aftermath Islands

TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") is launching its first inter-island transport program from Fab Island, a virtual landscape dedicated to the British Invasion and the music of the 1960's and 70's. The selection of 5 newly minted rare and collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will be available for a limited time only from February 22, 2022, to March 10, 2022. NFT Submarines are available at no cost with qualified purchases.

With a minimum qualified purchase of US$300, which must include, at least a single plot of Virtual Land on Fab Island, an Aftermath Island account holder will receive their first submarine. Additional submarines are available with larger qualified purchases. Those Aftermath Island account holders that have amassed US$6,000 of in-game purchases, including at least a single plot of Virtual Land on Fab Island will receive a rare, limited edition NFT submarine and those that have amassed US$12,000 or more, including at least a single plot of Virtual Land on Fab Island will receive 2 rare and limited edition NFT submarines.

"We are continuing to offer our Aftermath Island loyal supporters new and innovative ways to collect limited edition and rare NFT collectibles that can be redeemed for in game items as Aftermath Island goes live," said David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc and Managing Director Oasis Digital Studios Limited & Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "Submarines represent the perfect way for us to celebrate Fab Island and to launch our inter-island transportation system."

Additional premium theme islands are planned for release. Aftermath Islands Metaverse is working with brands and agencies and welcomes the opportunity explore partnerships that will create new and interactive virtual experiences for players.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting themed based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% and control of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

