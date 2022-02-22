- (PLX AI) - Cummins to acquire Meritor at $36.50 in cash per Meritor share.
- • Cummins total transaction value of approximately $3.7 billion
- • Meritor is a global leader of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets
- • The Board of Directors of Meritor has unanimously approved the agreement with Cummins and recommends that Meritor shareholders vote in favor of the transaction
CUMMINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de