SugarCRM Customers Gain Streamlined On-Demand Access to More than 200 SugarCRM Add-On Solutions for Maximum Flexibility and Extensibility

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced the global launch of the new SugarOutfitters software marketplace, now wholly owned by SugarCRM, following the acquisition of the platform from Fanatical Labs.

SugarOutfitters is a curated marketplace of high-quality third-party apps and add-ons that pass a rigorous certification process to be validated as interoperable with the SugarCRM platform. More than 200 add-on solutions support a wide range of capabilities ranging from computer telephony integration, chat and SMS functionality, to multi-factor authentication, sales territory management, and more, enabling access to myriad solutions to add value to, and extend SugarCRM deployments.

SugarCRM makes it easy to find the exact add-ons to drive adoption and effectiveness of the Sugar platform through one marketplace, directly accessible from sugarcrm.com. Additionally, Sugar power users and administrators can access user reviews, streamlined e-commerce purchasing and recurring billing, free trials, and more. Additional "how-to" articles give guidance on how extensions offered can help customers get full value out of their Sugar platform. All SugarOutfitters purchases come with a 30-day free trial.

"Our mission at SugarCRM is to help companies achieve a high-definition customer experience by providing the CRM platform that does the work and makes the hard things easy," said Clint Oram, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, SugarCRM. "Sugar removes the roadblocks to growing your business by enabling you to extend your CRM system to match your specific business needs. And now, extending Sugar is easier than ever with SugarOutfitters as the sole marketplace for finding apps and add-ons that enhance and extend the value of the SugarCRM platform."

Sugar plans to actively recruit new vendors to offer more apps and add-on solutions as it continues expansion of SugarOutfitters offerings.

