Panel maker Trina Solar and wafer manufacturing compatriot Shuangliang Eco-Energy have announced bumper profits from last year as polysilicon producer GCL ponders a rebrand.Panel maker Trina Solar posted revenue of RMB44.5 billion (US$7.03 billion) in 2021, for a year-on-year increase of 51.2%. The net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB1.88 billion (US$297 million), up 52.64% on the 2020 figure. The company said the rise in profits was down to bigger sales, in particular of its high-margin, 210mm-wafer based modules; and to growth in its distributed smart energy business. Wafer manufacturer ...

